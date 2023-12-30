UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 7,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1,791.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $75.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

