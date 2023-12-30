UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.62% of Red Cat worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.