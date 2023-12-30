UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.36% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 98,765 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NUEM stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

