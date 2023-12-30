UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

