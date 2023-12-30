UMB Bank n.a. Has $779,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

