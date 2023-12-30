UMB Bank n.a. Has $51.11 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $346.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.76.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

