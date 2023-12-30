UMB Bank n.a. Has $411,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,511,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 117,111 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

F opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

