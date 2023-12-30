UMB Bank n.a. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

