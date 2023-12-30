UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 125 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.