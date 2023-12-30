Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 1,610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

