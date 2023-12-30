The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,094 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

