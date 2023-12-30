TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

