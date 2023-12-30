TFG Advisers LLC Has $352,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $507.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.48 and its 200 day moving average is $471.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

