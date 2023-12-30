TFG Advisers LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $164.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

