TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

