Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $80.42 on Monday. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

