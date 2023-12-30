Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 781,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.97 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

