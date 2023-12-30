Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.97 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

