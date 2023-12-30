Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

