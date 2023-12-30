Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 59 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 422.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.5 %

COKE stock opened at $928.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $470.00 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.32.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.