Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.