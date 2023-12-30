Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $157.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

