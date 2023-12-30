Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,255.33, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.