Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.