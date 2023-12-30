StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,356 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of APAC stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.84.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

