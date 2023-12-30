Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

