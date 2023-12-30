Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

