SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.53

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 90239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

