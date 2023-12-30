Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.40

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 22821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

