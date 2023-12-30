Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.