SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

