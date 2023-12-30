Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 389 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $182.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

