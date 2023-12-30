Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 547,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.