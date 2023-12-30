Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases By 49.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 421,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.