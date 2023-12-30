Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases By 49.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 421,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
