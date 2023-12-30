Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 71.4%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $17.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.