Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Declines By 53.3%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKOW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Arko has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

