Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Declines By 82.8%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 457,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apollomics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollomics

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.