Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Decreases By 89.0%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

