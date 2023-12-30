Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $489.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

