Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.23 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

