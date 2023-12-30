Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BR opened at $205.80 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

