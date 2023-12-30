Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $380.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $383.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

