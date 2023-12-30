Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72,094 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,094 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

