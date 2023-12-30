Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 107,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

A opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

