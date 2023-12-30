Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.38 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

