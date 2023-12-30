Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.