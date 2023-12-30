Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,015 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 813,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

