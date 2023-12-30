Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,152 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.