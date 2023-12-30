Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

