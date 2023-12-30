Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $103.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.